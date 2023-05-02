Before the fall of 2006, lacrosse might have intrigued people in the Tri-Cities, but there were no great ways to compete in the sport locally with a team. Dan Gaspar, the current Kamiakin girls lacrosse head coach, was one of the folks that helped give local kids the opportunity to explore that interest.
It all started when Gaspar noticed one of his neighbors tossing a lacrosse ball around. The neighbors had moved from Maryland and quickly established a bond with Gaspar over a mutual interest in the sport.
"He asked if I knew of any teams," said Gaspar recalling the encounter recently. "There weren't any, and I thought nothing of it, and about three months later he knocked on my door, and said, 'Hey, we got this big grant from US Lacrosse. We put your name down as the coach. Will you coach us?' My wife said, 'You were looking for something else to do. You should do this.'"
Gaspar dove in and with the help as he will remind you with many other folks was able to get the ball rolling on lacrosse in the Tri-Cities.
"When I started, I figured within five years we'd have teams everywhere."
The acceleration has not been as quickly as Gaspar envisioned, but the team began at Kamiakin High School. That team developed into Three Rivers Lacrosse, which included players from all over the area at the time. Now, Pasco and Richland have expanded their own youth lacrosse programs.
For Gaspar, he has spent time coaching at nearly every level locally from youth to high school. The people in the lax community have become one of the main reasons he continues to be involved.
"The best part is kinda getting to know the people and getting to see the kids love lacrosse and get to be pretty darn good and go play elsewhere, too."
The one youth team that Gaspar helped originate has grown to now having more than 10 teams for boys and girls from Kennewick. Multiple high school teams have also formed.
Tristan Shulman, who grew up playing lacrosse in Kennewick, has circled back to the Tri-Cities and remains involved as the Kamiakin boys head lacrosse coach.
"You just kind of feel part of something," said Shulman as to what motivates him to coach lacrosse. "Over the 16-ish years, it's crazy how quickly the sport grows."
Lacrosse has grown in all of the Tri-Cities and at Kamiakin High School.
The Braves have become one of the few stand alone high school teams in the area with only their own students competing in the red and yellow.
"I enjoy the fact that we're here building something is really the most important part to me," said Kamiakin senior defender Captain Osborne, who has played lacrosse since he moved to the Tri-Cities as a kid.
"Lacrosse is fun," said Kamiakin senior Weston Knight, who only picked up the sport recently. "It's kind of like unique. Not a lot of people play it. I think a lot of people could enjoy it if they tried it because you kind of get a mix of everything into it."
Shulman said what keeps him invested in growing the sport locally is the moments when he sees kids "at any age" pick up the sport for the first time.
"We kind of have a motto. Not just that it's the fastest growing sport, but once you pick up a stick, and you never put it down.
"When we run our youth camp every spring, late summer-ish, it's like you just see it. You see the kids come from baseball, soccer, anything. They just pick it up, and they're like 'This is so cool. This is exactly the kind of sport I want.' and just watching their eyes light up is something that never gets old."
The Kamiakin boys lacrosse team will have two more home games this week to wrap up the regular season.
If you are interested in learning more about Kennewick lacrosse for all ages, visit here.