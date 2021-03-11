Layton Brown grew up playing football in Kennewick. He is trying out for the Tri-Cities Rush professional indoor football team that is in its inaugural year.
His journey started in Kennewick, but football has taken Layton all over the world.
"It's been an awesome way to connect with other cultures," said Layton Brown.
After high school, Brown continued his football career in Spokane with Whitworth (D3) as a linebacker and long-snapper. He then journeyed into the amateur world with the semi-pro Spokane Wolfpack.
One of his coaches brought up the opportunity of going overseas.
"It sounds like a scam," joked Brown. "I better look into this."
But nevertheless after some research, Brown took off for Finland, just outside of Helsinki starting his professional football career.
Next, he went to France to play with the Elancourt Tepmliers, where he ran into a bump in the road: injury.
"I thought my playing career was over," said Brown.
He came back to Washington and coached at Columbia Basin and Eisenhower High School. As his injury healed, he found his way once again onto the field as a player.
He transitioned into a quarterback for several local semi-pro teams. He was on the Pacific Football Select Team for the Vegas Championships and an All-Star with the Tri-Cities Rage.
In 2018, Brown decided to take his talents overseas -- This time with a wife.
"I learned contract negotiations," joked Leyton about his needs being single compared to having a family. "I have to keep the wife happy."
They moved to the Czech Republic for two seasons and had plans to go to Egypt in 2020. Then, the pandemic happened.
"It was really disappointing," said Leyton, "But you make the best of the situations handed to you."
His situation brings him back home to the Tri-Cities.
"Distance makes the heart grow fonder," said Leyton about being back in his home town.
No stranger to the Rush organization, Layton played for the Rage -- The owners of the Rush. His football career continues with another team and another lesson learned.
The Tri-City Rush are holding their last tryout on Saturday, March 13th from 12-3 at Elite Athletics Training Facility and start their season on May 9th.