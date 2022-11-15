Liberty Christian football has delivered the fireworks week in and week out during the fall of 2022. The Patriots finished the regular season 9-0 and put up over 500 points.
"Our team just has good chemistry, and we work well together," said senior quarterback and outside linebacker Keegan Bishop before the team's practice on Tuesday. "Everybody does their job, and it's fun to be out there with them."
Bishop has helped lead the team both offensively and defensively this season. He threw for 40 touchdowns and rushed for eight more. He also picked off four passes on defense.
The defense has also done its part. The Patriots didn't allow a single point until October, and they've limited opposing teams to less than nine points per game.
In the regular season finale, Liberty Christian played its closest game of the season against DeSales and had its lowest scoring total with only 14 points. The team still came away with a 14-8 win, and the two schools will play again on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the 1B state playoffs.
"Looking forward to some better weather," said Bishop. "We beat them in super high winds, and now if we get good weather, we can play our game now and hopefully do better."
"I'm looking to get the jump on them early," said Sam Culver, a senior wide receiver and middle linebacker for the Patriots. "We've been able to pick apart their defense studying film and seeing what they lack on and what we can work on, and we've developed some pretty good plays that we can score on."
"We did a good job last time of stopping [DeSales quarterback] Joe [Baffney], so I'm looking forward to the competition of that," said senior tight end and defensive end Drew Ott. "And then just like being single covered because that's what I was last time."
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hanford High School. The winner will advance to the 1B state semifinals.