In a first quarter that featured 50 points, Liberty Christian was able to muster more offense than DeSales to advance in the 1B state playoffs with an 84-50 win.
The Patriots led off the state quarterfinal matchup with an onside kick that they recovered. It was immediately followed by a Keegan Bishop to Magnus Hayden connection to put Liberty Christian up 8-0 after a successful two point try.
DeSales bounced back and took a 14-8 lead after to back-to-back touchdowns, but the Patriots did not break.
Bishop found Hayden again for a 65-yard touchdown to tie things back up, dropped a pass off to Charlie Branning for a 20-yard touchdown, and Joey Isley punched in a 1-yard rushing touchdown to give Liberty Christian a 30-20 lead after one quarter.
Liberty Christian will head to Mount Tahoma High School to take on Neah Bay on Saturday to try and advance to the 1B state championship game on Dec. 3.