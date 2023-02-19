The WIAA revealed the brackets for state basketball on Sunday afternoon. The round of 12 for state basketball will begin on March 1 in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane.
Listed below are the times, locations and stakes for each of the first games for local teams:
4A Boys
Top eight seeds will move to the round 12 at the Tacoma Dome even with a loss.
(8) Richland vs. (1) Curts, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. at Tacoma Community College
(11) Davis vs. (14) Issaquah, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. at Davis High School, winner to state, loser out
(13) Chiawana vs. (12) Mariner, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. at Arlington High School, winner to state, loser out
(15) West Valley vs. (10) Camas, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. at Battle Ground High School, winner to state, loser out
4A Girls
Top eight seeds will move to the round 12 at the Tacoma Dome even with a loss.
(6) Davis vs. (3) Tahoma, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at Auburn High School
(7) Kamiakin vs. (2) Camas, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at Battle Ground High School
(9) Richland vs. (16) Olympia, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at Richland High School, winner to state, loser out
(15) Sunnyside vs. (10) Bothell, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. at Lake Washington High School, winner to state, loser out
3A Boys
(20) Walla Walla vs. (13) Mt. Vernon, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School, winner advances to play (12) Arlington Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. at Arlington High School. Winner of the second game will move to the round of 12 in Tacoma.
3A Girls
(16) Kennewick vs. (17) Eastside Catholic, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at Kennewick High School, winner advances to play (9) Bonney Lake Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. at Auburn High School. Winner of the second game will move to the round of 12 in Tacoma.
2A Boys
Top eight seeds will move to the round 12 at the Yakima Valley SunDome even with a loss.
(7) Prosser vs. (2) Anacortes, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at Arlington High School
2A Girls
Top eight seeds will move to the round 12 at the Yakima Valley SunDome even with a loss.
(1) Ellensburg vs. (8) Sequim, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. at Ellensburg High School
(4) Prosser vs. (5) Tumwater, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at Davis High School
1A Boys
Top eight seeds will move to the round 12 at the Yakima Valley SunDome even with a loss.
(2) Zillah vs. (7) Blaine, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at Davis High School
(6) Toppenish vs. (3) Annie Wright, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at Tacoma Community College
(13) La Salle vs. (12) King's Way Christian, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Battle Ground High School, winner to state, loser out
1A Girls
Top eight seeds will move to the round 12 at the Yakima Valley SunDome even with a loss.
(3) Wapato vs. (6) Deer Park, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at Davis High School
(10) College Place vs. (15) Annie Wright, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at Richland High School, winner to state, loser out
(11) Zillah vs. (14) Sultan, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. at Davis High School, winner to state, loser out
2B Boys
Top eight seeds will move to the round 12 at the Spokane Arena even with a loss.
(4) Columbia (Burbank) vs. (5) Brewster, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. at Richland High School
(12) Tri-Cities Prep vs. (13) Auburn-Adventist, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. at Richland High School, winner to state, loser out
(14) Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. (11) Wahkiakum, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at W.F. West High School, winner to state, loser out
(16) Dayton-Waitsburg vs. (9) Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna, Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. at Cheney High School, winner to state, loser out
2B Girls
Top eight seeds will move to the round 12 at the Spokane Arena even with a loss.
(8) Mabton vs. (1) Colfax, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at Cheney High School
(16) White Swan vs. (9) Liberty (Spangle), Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at West Valley (Spokane) High School, winner to state, loser out
(10) Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. (15) Upper Columbia Academy, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. at Ellensburg High School, winner to state, loser out
1B Boys
Top eight seeds will move to the round 12 at the Spokane Arena even with a loss.
(2) Sunnyside Christian vs. (7) Cusick, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at Richland High School
(3) DeSales vs. (6) Lummi Nation, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. at Richland High School
(13) Riverside Christian vs. (20) Mary Walker, Feb. 21 at Riverside Christian High School at 7 p.m., winner advances to play (12) Sound Christian Academy Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Tacoma Community College. Winner of the second game will move to the round of 12 in Spokane.
1B Girls
(9) Yakama Nation Tribal School vs. (16) Crosspoint, Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. at Davis High School, winner to state, loser out