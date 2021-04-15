You know about the Tri-City Americans, we cover them pretty often around here. Who you might not have heard of is the Junior Americans, something that is about to change, right now.
Last year, the Junior Americans under fourteen team fought through some of the top competition in the area and came home with the state championship. That strong performance qualified them for the national tournament, giving these young people a chance to play the game they love on a national stage...
Until the pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt.
“It was just terrible,’ said defenseman Connor Ellington, ‘we really worked hard all year to earn that and to hear that we weren't going to go was pretty...some of us were pretty heartbroken from it.”
Head coach Jody Carpenter recalls the moment the team found out the bad news, “The first time that we heard about nationals being canceled was our first practice after winning state. We heard about it on the ice and they were devastated.”
But for these young athletes, they get a chance to run it back. After getting word that they would have a season this year, the Junior Americans immediately got to work and they managed to take home the gold at state again this year, giving them another shot at the national tournament that was taken from them only one year earlier.
“Obviously very proud of our players, they've worked very, very hard, they've been coming up through the system and this has come to fruition.” Said TCAHA hockey director Brian Pellerin.
The Junior Americans are ready to compete at nationals and defenseman Owen Bergstrom let us know that this year has a bit more meaning to them, “You know it feels good, we can get our shot at redemption, since we couldn't go last year since it was canceled because of COVID. It'll just be nice to go and just put it all out there one more time.”
The team travels to Dallas for the national tournament at the end of the month. These talented athletes are expected to make a splash and bring home some hardware. So, while you might not have known about these young men before, in the immortal words of the Notorious B.I.G.,
“If you don't know, now you know, you know.”