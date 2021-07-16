In February of this year, the Tri-Cities' Darrell Strong took the jump from sponsor to owner, buying the racing assets of Jones Racing and creating Strong Racing. And while most people would try to ease into the whole ownership thing, Darrell decided to double down and bought another boat.
“I'm still trying to figure that one out, I'm not sure.’ said Strong, ‘I think we were looking at the shop we wanted to do and it seemed to make economic sense to almost run two. I mean, there's a lot of challenges to two boats, but I wouldn't change it. I think the other thing is, I knew it would really help the sport if we could bring two boats in.”
It was that love for the sport of hydro racing, and the community around it, that inspired Darrell to purchase the boat that would eventually become Miss Tri-Cities.
“I mean it's a sport that doesn't have as many boats as it had in the 1980s or the 1990s, but I appreciate everyone in this sport. I mean, we're all putting on this show for the fans and I want to win our share of them, but I want other people to win too.”
But that sense of fair play doesn't mean Strong isn't striving for excellence, he formed Strong Racing with the intent of creating what he calls a "benchmark team"
“It's all the details. It's like boat trailers have to be the same shade of silver, so everything has to match, everything has to be a t a high level. It's just up to the standard I run my other businesses. I just want it to be something I'm proud of and my wife's proud of.”
After a first and second finish from both boats in Guntersville, Strong Racing is certainly on its way to becoming a benchmark team.