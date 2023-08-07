Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp has a reputation for doing anything he can to try and uplift his hometown.
The Milwaukee Bucks small forward continued to build that reputation by hosting a kids basketball camp at Eisenhower High School in Yakima on Monday.
Campers were treated with Adidas gear, the chance to run some basketball drills, compete against one another and an opportunity to meet Beauchamp at the camp. A number of kids also took advantage of the opportunity to get a free haircut, too.
The former G League Ignite member signed a number of autographs for campers and their familes, and he took the time to pose for photos with eager fans.
While observing the camp on Monday, Beauchamp said he loves hosting youth basketball camps especially in Yakima.
"I think it gives them hope to be in my shoes one day and knowing they can do it," said the NBA small forward. "I come from the same place as them, so I think that's the reward of all of this, and it's way bigger than basketball to me."
The kids inside the gymnasium at Eisenhower were equally excited about being at the kid and seeing the example Beauchamp has set in the area.
"I wanna make it to the WNBA someday and that's someone who has made it big just from around here," said Mia Castillo, a 14-year old camper from Richland. "So that's great to see that people from around here can do that."
"He's giving back to the world, so I think it's a good thing that he's doing," said Tyson Ibarra, one of the campers on Monday.
There will be another basketball camp at Eisenhower on Tuesday, and it won't stop there for the hometown kid in Yakima this week.
He will have his number 13 retired by Yakima Valley Community College men's basketball on Wednesday, and he will host a backpack drive on Thursday for kids in Wapato.
"I think it's a very big week, and it's only going to expand from here. I have big plans to keep helping the community, and I'm not going to forget where I come from."