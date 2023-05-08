On Tuesday, the Mid-Columbia Conference revealed its all-conference baseball selections for the 2023 season. Kennewick won the conference with a 14-2 record during league play.
The Lions boasted eight players that were selected across the three teams, and senior Simeon Howard was named the player of the year. Head coach Lenny Ayres was honored as the coach of the year.
Howard and teammate Ambrose Driver were selected as both position players and pitchers.
Kamiakin's Landon Welter earned pitcher of the year honors.
Below are all of the all-conference teams:
FIRST TEAM:
Pitcher: Leyton Lind, junior, Kennewick; Landon Welter, senior, Kamiakin; Ambrose Driver, junior, Kennewick; Dallas Bennett, junior, Richland
Catcher: Cade Carter, senior, Kamiakin
First Base: Patrick Hubbard, senior, Walla Walla
Second Base: John Corbin, junior, Richland; Tanner Swopes, senior, Walla Walla
Third Base: Kellen Berg, senior, Kamiakin
Shortstop: Talan Thai, junior, Kamiakin
Outfield: Simeon Howard, senior, Kennewick; Dylin McIntyre, junior, Kennewick; Max Martin, senior, Southridge
Utility: AJ Hendrickson, senior, Southridge
Designated Hitter: Braxden Salazar, senior, Kennewick
Relief Pitcher: Packard Stephenson, senior, Kamiakin; Conner Lakey, senior, Richland
SECOND TEAM:
Pitcher: Simeon Howard, senior, Kennewick; Broden Palmer, senior, Southridge
Catcher: Kooper Jones, senior, Richland
First Base: Ambrose Driver, junior, Kennewick
Third Base: Conner Salsbury, junior, Kennewick
Shortstop: Dane Chavez, sophomore, Kennewick
Outfield: Carter Poland, junior, Kamiakin; Austin Guier, junior, Southridge; Brixen Betzler, senior, Walla Walla
Utility: JR Starr, junior, Hermiston
Designated Hitter: Malakai Silva, senior, Hanford
Relief Pitcher: AJ Hendrickson, senior, Southridge
HONORABLE MENTIONS:
Pitcher: Jabari Simon, junior, Southridge; Andrew Hall, senior, Walla Walla
Catcher: Dane McClure, junior, Kennewick; Tyler Gaskins, junior, Southridge
First Base: Tyler West, junior, Hermiston
Second Base: Daryen Hawkins, senior, Southridge
Third Base: Andrew Hall, senior, Walla Walla; Chris Daniels, senior, Richland
Shortstop: Jase Vopalensky, senior, Richland
Outfield: Kaden Castro, sophomore, Hanford; Drew Johnson, senior, Richland; John Simons, junior, Richland
Utility: Anthony Chvedov, junior, Hanford; Dallas Bennett, junior, Richland
Designated Hitter: Charlie Johns, senior, Richland