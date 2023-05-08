Landon Welter

On Tuesday, the Mid-Columbia Conference revealed its all-conference baseball selections for the 2023 season. Kennewick won the conference with a 14-2 record during league play.

The Lions boasted eight players that were selected across the three teams, and senior Simeon Howard was named the player of the year. Head coach Lenny Ayres was honored as the coach of the year.

Howard and teammate Ambrose Driver were selected as both position players and pitchers.

Kamiakin's Landon Welter earned pitcher of the year honors.

Below are all of the all-conference teams:

FIRST TEAM:

Pitcher: Leyton Lind, junior, Kennewick; Landon Welter, senior, Kamiakin; Ambrose Driver, junior, Kennewick; Dallas Bennett, junior, Richland

Catcher: Cade Carter, senior, Kamiakin

First Base: Patrick Hubbard, senior, Walla Walla

Second Base: John Corbin, junior, Richland; Tanner Swopes, senior, Walla Walla

Third Base: Kellen Berg, senior, Kamiakin

Shortstop: Talan Thai, junior, Kamiakin

Outfield: Simeon Howard, senior, Kennewick; Dylin McIntyre, junior, Kennewick; Max Martin, senior, Southridge

Utility: AJ Hendrickson, senior, Southridge

Designated Hitter: Braxden Salazar, senior, Kennewick

Relief Pitcher: Packard Stephenson, senior, Kamiakin; Conner Lakey, senior, Richland

SECOND TEAM:

Pitcher: Simeon Howard, senior, Kennewick; Broden Palmer, senior, Southridge

Catcher: Kooper Jones, senior, Richland

First Base: Ambrose Driver, junior, Kennewick

Third Base: Conner Salsbury, junior, Kennewick

Shortstop: Dane Chavez, sophomore, Kennewick

Outfield: Carter Poland, junior, Kamiakin; Austin Guier, junior, Southridge; Brixen Betzler, senior, Walla Walla

Utility: JR Starr, junior, Hermiston

Designated Hitter: Malakai Silva, senior, Hanford

Relief Pitcher: AJ Hendrickson, senior, Southridge

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Pitcher: Jabari Simon, junior, Southridge; Andrew Hall, senior, Walla Walla

Catcher: Dane McClure, junior, Kennewick; Tyler Gaskins, junior, Southridge

First Base: Tyler West, junior, Hermiston

Second Base: Daryen Hawkins, senior, Southridge

Third Base: Andrew Hall, senior, Walla Walla; Chris Daniels, senior, Richland

Shortstop: Jase Vopalensky, senior, Richland

Outfield: Kaden Castro, sophomore, Hanford; Drew Johnson, senior, Richland; John Simons, junior, Richland

Utility: Anthony Chvedov, junior, Hanford; Dallas Bennett, junior, Richland

Designated Hitter: Charlie Johns, senior, Richland