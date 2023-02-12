The lights are shining brighter on high school basketball in Washington. The district playoffs have reached the next round.
State tournament berths can be punched this week in the MCC.
On Tuesday night for 4A boys, Richland will host Chiawana, and Kamiakin will travel to Gonzaga Prep. The winners of those games will clinch state berths and play for the district championship.
Both Pasco and Hanford will travel to Spokane to try and keep their seasons alive on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs will face Lewis and Clark, and the Falcons will square off against Central Valley.
At 3A boys, Kennewick will host Ferris. Walla Walla travel to Mt. Spokane. The winner of those games will face each other later in the week for a state tournament berth.
On the girls side of 4A, Kamiakin will host Chiawana on Tuesday night. The Richland Bomber girls will travel to Central Valley. The winners of those games will seal state tournament bids.
The Pasco and Hanford girls will also make the trip up to Spokane. The Bulldogs will meet Gonzaga Prep, and Hanford will play Lewis and Clark to try and keep their seasons alive.
At 3A, the Kennewick Lion girls will welcome Mt. Spokane to town. Walla Walla will journey up to Mead.
Both teams will look to win and play for a state tournament berth in the district title game.