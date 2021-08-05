The 3-time defending MCC champion Chiawana Riverhawks lost some key pieces on offense. the departures of senior receivers Jalen Webber and Kobe Young leave a hole, but the Riverhawks turn to senior quarterback JP Zamora to get his new receivers up to speed as they eye a fourth consecutive MCC championship. Something that second year head coach Scott Bond says Zamora is already working towards.
“Basically, I call him a four-year starter. This spring he picked up some of the slack and took that leadership role of getting those young receivers ready and making them better by putting balls where they need to be, and that's what we expect from him. Not very often do you have a kid that started legit games for four years in high school at our level and it's going to be nice to have him there.”