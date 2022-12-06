Michael Hansen's clutch free throws deliver Chiawana over Davis

With 7.7 seconds remaining and the score tied at 53, Mason Castillo dribbled the ball up for Chiawana and was off the mark on the initial shot. Michael Hansen was there for the Riverhawks to collect the rebound and picked up a foul on his put back attempt.
That sent Hansen to the line with no time left on the clock, and he sunk the first free throw, which delivered Chiawana a 54-53 win over the Pirates.
Hansen finished with 10 points, and Donavin Young led the way scoring for the Riverhawks on Tuesday night with 18. Young also collected eight rebounds and five blocked shots.
Davis was led in scoring by Cesar Hernandez with 18 points, and Finnegan Anderson finished with 11 including a ferocious dunk to tie the game at 51 with under two minutes to go.
The Pirates will be back in the Tri-Cities on Friday to take on Richland, who is coming off a weekend tournament in the Salt Lake City area. Chiawana will host Southridge on Friday.