When Don Nachbaur entered the Toyota Center once again in 2021, he could still hear the sound of cowbells, and with a look of the bright seats, many memories came into focus with it.
"We cam here in 2003," said Nachbaur, "and I had some great year in the Tri-Cities. Some fond memories."
He was the head coach of the Americans from 2003-2009, leading the team to a WHL US Division title in 2008. He now joins the team as an Associate Coach under Head Coach Kelly Buchberger for the unprecedented 2020-21 season starting March 18th.
Between stints with the Americans, Nachbaur's coaching journey took him to the AHL, the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs, the NHL with the LA Kings, and most recently overseas. He says he's glad to be home.
"Most recently, I've been seeing the world," said Nachbaur, "I was in Slovakia for a year. This year, I was in Switzerland. We always kept our house here in the Tri-Cites, and we spent our summers here. That's just the life of a coach; You go places, and it's really good to be home and get back what I love to do and that's coaching."
Nachbaur might have to wait until next season to hear in person the sound of fans he only has in his memories, but he's out to create some new memories in his second stint with the Tri-City Americans.