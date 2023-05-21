1A/2A baseball teams across Washington set goals at the beginning of the season to reach Bellingham. That will be the site for the two classifications' state championship games next weekend.
Selah and Naches Valley baseball will gas up the buses and head to the west side of the state for the opportunity to bring home some hardware.
At 1A, Naches Valley beat King's Way Christian 3-1 in the first round and doubled up Bellevue Christian 6-3 in the quarterfinals to punch their ticket in the state tournament's final four teams.
The Rangers will play #4 Montesano at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham on Friday at 1 p.m.
At 2A, Selah did not mess around to book their trip to Bellingham.
The Vikings dominated Steilacoom 9-0 in the first round, and Eian Peralta spun a one-hitter in the quarterfinals against Fife to advance with an 8-0 win.
#1 Selah will face #5 Lynden at 7 p.m. on Friday at Joe Martin Stadium.
Additional scores from 1A/2A state baseball:
#15 Grandview loses 8-2 to #2 Tumwater.
#11 Toppenish finished its season with a 4-2 loss to #6 Deer Park.