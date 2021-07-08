The Phoenix Suns took a 1-0 series lead with a 118-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in game one of the NBA Finals. Game two is Thursday, and KNDU got some insight from a young, local expert in the Tri-Cities.
Davion Anderson is nine years old. He's been playing basketball since he was three, so you might imagine what his favorite sport is.
"Basketball," answered Davion with no hesitation. "I just love the game because you can score, you can pass... You can play with your friends and you can play for fun."
Davion now has a YouTube page devoted to sports predictions.
"I talk about basketball, I talk about football," said Davion. "Sometimes I talk about boxing."
He picked the Suns to win in game 1, so we wanted to get Davion's take on the rest of the NBA Finals.
"I think Yannis and the Bucks will win two games," said Davion, "but I think the Suns will win in game 6."
The MVP:
"Chris Paul"
Who's winning game 2?
"The Suns," said Davion, "by like 20 points."
You heard it here first!
Davion's favorite player is Steph Curry and his favorite team being the Golden State Warriors. He hopes to reach the NBA someday and then retire into sportscasting.
Until then, you can search "Sports Talk with Davion" on Youtube or Instagram to follow his predictions.