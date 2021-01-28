YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Valley Pippins have added two members of the Nevada Wolf Pack to their 2021 roster.
Joining the Pippins’ growing roster, which now stands at 25 announced players, are sophomore outfielder Griff Fenn and freshman right-handed pitcher Blake Bambrick.
Fenn, a 6-foot, 170-pounder from Chico, Calif., pinch-hit five times for the Wolf Pack last spring before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In those appearances, he was 1-for-5. As a senior at Pleasant Valley High School in 2019, Fenn batted .377 with five doubles, three triples and two home runs.
Bambrick, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound hurler, attended Great Oak High School in Temecula, Calif. His senior season was cut short, but Bambrick posted a 1.31 ERA in 21.1 innings, striking out 15 and walking eight, as a junior in 2019.
“Nevada has a long tradition with sending quality players all over the West Coast League,” Pippins head coach Kyle Krustangel said. “I am excited to bring two strong players to Yakima this summer. I expect both to have a major impact on the field.”
Former Pippins on the Wolf Pack’s 2021 roster include infielders Tyler Bosetti and Brady Hormel.
The Pippins are scheduled to open their seventh WCL season at Yakima County Stadium on June 4. Season tickets, mini season ticket plans and ticket vouchers are already on sale at PippinsTickets.com. Single-game tickets for all 32 Pippins home games will go on sale early this spring.