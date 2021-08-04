After a tough year, there's a new athletic director at Hanford high school.
No stranger to the MCC, former Walla Walla blue devil Gary Winston is taking over a sports program that was decimated by the pandemic, with both football and soccer seasons ending early due to Covid outbreaks.
Their second AD in just as many years, Winston joins the Falcons from Royal high school, where he served as the Knights’ athletic director, and he says he is hoping to make as much of an impact off the field as he does on it.
“I'm really big on relationships, so the one thing I want to do is cultivate lifelong relationships with students. Not just student athletes but all students in the school. When you're dealing with people it's hard to lead and manage people departments, programs without relationships. Kids don't learn from people that they don't like, even if there's just some level of respect, relationships go a long way. There's no telling what a relationship can do for you.”