The 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft will begin next week in Nashville, Tenn. For the Tri-City Americans, there will be several players from last year's team hoping to hear their names called.
Defenseman Lukas Dragicevic established himself as one of the top prospects during his latest campaign for the Tri-City Americans and will have expectations to hear his name called early.
Ams head coach Stu Barnes was once in a similar position after playing in Tri-City. Barnes became the fourth overall pick during the 1989 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets.
When Barnes heard his name called that weekend in Minneapolis, he said "a lot" raced through his head.
"It's exciting," said Barnes recalling the moment recently. "It's a relief, [and] it's a big thrill. Obviously, I was very excited for my parents because they spent a ton of time dragging me around the rinks and spent a lot of time in the freezing cold rinks in Alberta."
Barnes said his time spent playing in the WHL helped him grow as a player and prepare him to be selected in the NHL Draft.
Dragicevic has spent the last two full seasons with the Americans. During the 2022-23 season, the British Columbia native notched 75 points (15-60-75) and delivered a franchise record 27-game point streak during the months of October to December.
Barnes said he's seen a similar level of growth for Dragicevic to his own.
"For elite players, I think they have the ability to dictate how games are going to go and outcomes of games. I think as the season went on you could see that he had the confidence and the ability to start to really influence the way games were going to turn out. He would grab pucks and create offense, create opportunity [and] create momentum for our team... Elite players or first round picks are guys that ultimately influence the outcome of games."
The first round of the NHL Draft will begin at 4 p.m. on June 28 on ESPN.
On SWX later that evening, the Americans Draft Watch will begin at 8 p.m. with Kevin Rounce and Craig West to recap the first round and discuss the reaction to Dragicevic's situation.