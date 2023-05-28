In a moment straight out of a Hollywood script, Tri-Cities Prep sophomore Owen Janke brought it to life.
The Jaguars' right fielder stepped to the plate with two outs and two men on base with the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the final inning of the 2B baseball state championship game on Saturday night.
Originally, the game between TCP and Adna was supposed to be played in Ephrata, but bad weather had prompted a venue change to Parker Field in Yakima, which had forced a later than normal first pitch for this kind of game.
Janke made sure that the ballgame didn't last any longer than it needed. He hit a groundball through the left side of the infield and brought home the game-winning and state championship winning run.
His walk-off single delivered Tri-Cities Prep a 5-4 win and a state title.
During a postgame interview, Janke said he knew he had to do his job after Adna had walked the batter in front of him.
"I knew my team had faith in me, and I had faith in myself," said Janke while clutching a game ball on the field in Yakima. "I knew that I was going to execute. I had to stay calm, and I knew that just no matter what I would always believe in myself, and they would believe in me, and I just went up there and tried my hardest."
The clutch hit delivered the Jaguars their first baseball state title since 2018.