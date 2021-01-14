YAKIMA, Wash. — A pitcher, an outfielder and an infielder from the University of the Pacific in California are the newest members of the 2021 Yakima Valley Pippins.
The three Tigers are:
Ryan Arredondo, a 6-foot, 180-pound right-handed pitcher from Warden, Wash.;
Telly Hill, a 5-foot-8, 195-pound left-handed throwing/batting outfielder from Concord, Calif.;
Chaz Myers, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound right-handed-batting middle infielder from Brentwood, Calif.
The trio are 2020 high school graduates whose final prep seasons were cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m really excited to start a relationship with the Pacific Tigers,” Pippins head coach Kyle Krustangel said. “Ryan has Pacific Northwest roots, as do some of their other players and coaches in the program. Ryan is a highly sought-after pitcher, and Chaz and Telly come with lots of praise from the Tigers coaching staff.”
Krustangel said both Myers and Hill are expected to be big contributors at Pacific this spring.
The Pippins are scheduled to open their seventh WCL season at Yakima County Stadium on June 4. Season tickets, mini season ticket plans and ticket vouchers are already on sale at PippinsTickets.com. Single-game tickets for all 32 Pippins home games will go on sale early this year.