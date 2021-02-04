YAKIMA, Wash. – A pair of incoming University of Arizona freshmen will get their first taste of collegiate competition with the Pippins this summer.
Ryan Campos, a catcher from Mesa, Ariz., and Ethan “Deuce” Gourson, an infielder from San Diego, Calif., will head north to Yakima following their high school senior seasons.
Campos, ranked as the No. 2 catcher coming out of Arizona by Perfect Game, was hitting .370 with three doubles and a triple through eight games for Red Mountain High School before the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound backstop hit .460 in his sophomore season with 33 RBI, 13 doubles and 2 home runs, earning him All-State honors from the AZBCA.
Gourson, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound infielder at Point Loma High School, was named a Preseason Underclass All-American in 2019 and 2020 by Perfect Game. Before his shortened 2020 season, he led the Pointers in 2019 with a .427 batting average, also tallying 12 doubles, four triples, three home runs and five stolen bases in the campaign.
“Any time you're able to get a couple of Arizona guys in the West Coast League, we feel very fortunate to bring two in,” Pippins head coach Kyle Krustangel said. “I know Coach (Jay) Johnson speaks extremely high of these two, not just from a playing standpoint, but also the kind of people they are.”
The Pippins are scheduled to open their seventh WCL season at Yakima County Stadium on June 4. Season tickets, mini season ticket plans and ticket vouchers are already on sale at PippinsTickets.com. Single-game tickets for all 32 Pippins home games will go on sale early this spring.