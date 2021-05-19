Since 2011, the Pasco High School dance team has won eight state championships across both the show and hip-hop categories. They've been so successful; the team has their own three-cabinet trophy case filled to the brim with awards, not to mention their state champion cup, which sits proudly in front of the Pasco High school gymnasium.
And despite the strangeness of 2020,Pasco dance still found a way to make history, being named national champions in both the pom and show categories at the virtual dance nationals last year.But for all of these accolades, where Pasco dance really shines, is the bond shared between the entire team.
“I feel like it's definitely like, it feels like a family.’ said senior co-captain Marisa Duran, ‘We always try to say that we're building like this family type bond and it's good to know that I can look back on the past and tell my future kids or grandkids that I was a part of this team.”
This feeling of family has given the Pasco dance team a sense of purpose,
and, according to coach Becca Schwan, has provided a safe haven for the students.
“They like being a part of something, I would say. Some of them, it's a nice escape for them to get away from everyday life and just know that they are coming to a safe place and they're not being judged, and their teammates are there for them to help and encourage them.”
At the end of the day, the legacy of Pasco dance is much more than just trophies and banners.It's ensuring that the students that come through the program will always have a place to belong.
“We're not just teammates, we're friends, we're family.’ said junior co-captain Nelly Pacheco, ‘We get to hang out with each other, even if it's at practice or outside of practice. And we get to make good memories with each other.”