After Chiawana advanced into the district semifinals on Friday, Pasco followed suit on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Kamiakin.
Chase Potter found the back of the net twice, and Daniel Zamudio tallied the third goal in the win.
"We have a lot of fun, and that's always a good sign when they enjoy being around each other and practicing and we have a great time in the locker room and that's always a really, really good sign," said Pasco head coach Matt Potter after the game about what gives him confidence in his squad moving forward.
With the victory, Pasco set up a match with Richland for a spot in the state tournament and district title game on Tuesday. That game will be played at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m.
At 3A, Southridge knocked off Hermiston with a 3-2 win.
The win provided the Suns with a chance to secure a district championship on Tuesday night. The team will play Mead at 5 p.m. at Southridge High School.