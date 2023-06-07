Pasco's Chase Potter has established himself as one of the best soccer players in the Tri-Cities. Over the weekend, he announced via Instagram he will join the Gonzaga soccer program after his high school career is done.
The junior midfielder scored 12 goals and tallied nine assists during the 2023 spring season for the Pasco Bulldogs.
He had narrowed his choices down to Gonzaga and Seattle University. The Tri-Cities Prep student's parents both played soccer at Seattle U.
"It would have been pretty fun, I don't know, to carry on the legacy," said Potter about whether his parents had tried to sway him to their alma mater. "Since the beginning, they told me it was my decision. Whatever felt right and [wherever] I thought I fit in the best [to] go for it. There was no push from them. They just wanted what's best for me."
Potter felt the best about heading to Gonzaga after spending some time on the campus and around the men's soccer program.
"The energy kind of makes you want to be a part of that and work hard," said Potter about the energy surrounding the soccer team. "They kind of push you, and you can feel like you just want to get better with those guys. It's a good group [and] close to home. It just checked all the boxes for me."
Potter said he was excited about the opportunity to continue playing soccer at the next level, and there was some satisfaction with seeing his hard work pay off. He also had a sense of motivation that the work was just getting started.
"You always want to keep getting better [and] find little things to work, and that's the fun of it is to keep getting better. That's why we all play is to be the best, be the best we can."