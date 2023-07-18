Below the recreation center next to City Hall in Pendleton, the Pendleton Boxing Club has become a home away from home for some young athletes.
The club offers a chance for kids and adults to come and learn the sport of boxing and hopefully some life lessons along the way.
"I've seen a lot of kids grow up and become coaches themselves and help out [and] put back in[to] the community," said Michael Brooks, a side coach at the Pendleton Boxing Club. "It's just a good outlet for a lot of kids that don't really have much place to go to come and actually learn a lot about life."
Brooks grew up boxing at the club and has shifted his focus to coaching in recent years.
"It's definitely made me a better person and on top of that I've realized that I'm more of a coach than I am a fighter, so I make sure these guys get as much of the information that I wish I would have had back then, but I make sure they get it now," said Brooks.
The club is a non-profit organization and teaches kids and adults the art of the sport.
Rob Brooks, the head coach at Pendleton Boxing Club, was one of the people that helped get the club off of the ground, and he said his upbringing was one of the reasons that he continues to volunteer at the facility.
"My parents and my grandparents were really good about raising me that community and people were really important," said the elder Brooks. "This is a great community. I mean it deserves a program that gives the kids something to do, and the community gives a lot back, too."
Teresa Strock and Ean Carroll have become two of the younger staple members of the Pendleton Boxing Club. They enjoy the outlet that the Pendleton Boxing Club has provided them.
"[It] gets my anger out," said Carroll. "I used to have really bad anger issues when I was younger and when I started coming here it released all of my anger... I really think about the positive side of things now, and it helped my life a lot."
"This place is great," said Strock. "The team is great. The people really motivate you. They really care."
The Pendleton Boxing Club will help host the 2023 Northwest National Amateur Boxing Tournament on Aug. 26-27 at the Pendleton Convention Center.
