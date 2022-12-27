Basketball and the last name "Pepper" have become synonymous with Selah basketball. In recent years, brothers Elijah and Noah have helped lift the program, and now, their younger brother, Levi, has teamed with his cousin, Jackson, to help deliver for the Vikings.
"They're a family that eat, sleep and drink basketball," said Selah head boys basketball coach Tim Garza, who has guided all four through the program.
"Obviously, we love basketball," said Levi, a senior, during an interview last week. "It's run in the family for awhile. My dad played. My uncle played. Grandparents played. I don't know it's just always been in our blood I guess to play."
The keys have been passed down from Pepper to Pepper through the years. Levi and Jackson's fathers played at Selah before playing in college and professionally, and Elijah and Noah picked up the torch before continuing their basketball careers at UC Davis and Central Washington.
Now, Levi and Jackson are continuing the legacy for the Vikings.
"It's just kind of like carrying on like what Elijah and Noah and what Noah and Levi got to do through high school just playing together and bringing what we can to the table for our high school," said Jackson, a sophomore in his second year on varsity about getting to play with his cousin.
"I love playing with the kid," said Levi about teaming up with his cousin. "He's a great guy. I think it's fun I get to play with a family member."
Levi will take his talents to Central Washington and reunite with his older brother Noah next season. In the meantime, the cousin duo have been putting on a show early in the 2022-23 season. Jackson has averaged over 15 points a game, and Levi has helped chip in over 13 points a game for the Vikings, which are both in the top 10 of the Central Washington Athletic Conference.
"We just love playing [basketball]," said the elder cousin. "That's all I know."
Both Pepper cousins along with the rest of the Selah basketball team will play in the Sundome Shootout on Thursday in Yakima. The Vikings will face Mark Morris at 5 p.m.