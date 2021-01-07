YAKIMA, Wash. — A right-handed pitcher from Washington State University along with a right-hander and a catcher from UC San Diego are the newest additions to the Yakima Valley Pippins for this summer.
Joey Cammarata, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound hurler from Scottsdale, Arizona, is a freshman at WSU. The right-hander appeared in one game out of the bullpen for the Cougars in 2020 before the season was canceled by COVID-19. As a senior at Mountain Pointe High School, he was named a Preseason All-American West Region First Team selection. Last summer, he played in the Arizona Collegiate Wood Bat League.
“Coach (Brian) Green has worked hard in his tenure to boost the talent,” Pippins coach Kyle Krustangel said. “Lots of scouts have mentioned the amount of draft talent over in Pullman right now, and I’m excited to have Joey represent the Cougars in Yakima during the summer.”
Also headed to The Orchard this summer are Blake Dickman and Nicc Gregson.
Dickman is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt sophomore catcher from Littleton, Colo., who was a named first-team All-Conference Big 8 in 2019 at San Joaquin Delta College.
Gregson, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound right-hander, is a freshman from Kennedy High School in Sacramento, Calif., from which he graduated in 2020. While at Kennedy, he was an all-league player for three years and team MVP two straight year.
“UC San Diego has a rich history of success, players to pro ball, and an extensive coaching tree of coaches who have previously coached for the Tritons,” Krustangel said. “I have coached a few Tritons in the past few summers and each one was extremely talented and showed the kind of program they run down in Southern California.”
The Pippins are scheduled to open their seventh WCL season at Yakima County Stadium on June 4. Season tickets, mini season ticket plans and ticket vouchers are already on sale at PippinsTickets.com. Single-game tickets for all 32 Pippins home games will go on sale later this month.