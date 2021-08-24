Sports stories don't always have a happy ending as you know, but the Yakima Valley Pippins had a historic season despite it coming to a close last week. The Pips won their first division title in team history and earned their first trip to the West Coast League Championship Series. They would fall in the final game of the series, but General Manager Jeff Garretson says he still considers the season a resounding success.
“Well, I think really it surpassed all of our expectations. The biggest goal going into this season was to field a team and get back on the field after COVID wiped out our seasons in 2020. The next goal obviously is to try and do as best as we could on the field and get our players to improve, show improvement throughout the summer, and we did that in spades, in both halves of the season for Yakima Valley. So, the fact that we were able to do that and see as much success as we did on the field was just icing on the cake.”