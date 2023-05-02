The Three Rivers Lacrosse club hosted the Three Rivers Shootout tournament over the weekend, which welcomed teams from across the Pacific Northwest to play. Prior to the first goals of the weekend being scored, a clinic was held at Badger Mountain Park on Friday by Premier Lacrosse League professionals.
Scott Rodgers, Romar Dennis and other PLL stars helped run through drills and teach the finer points of lacrosse to the next generation of players in the Tri-Cities.
"How I got in the coaching is just passing it on and paying it forward," said Rodgers about why having clinics like the one in Richland were important. "I think in these new and upcoming places, Washington being one of them, there's athleticism, there's size [and] big, strong athletes. But how do I teach the technique? How do I teach the finesse? How do I teach the skill? This is a highly skilled game, so we come out here, and we pass the message, and it is one of the best things I get to do."
Rodgers and company also provided the players in attendance with photo opportunities and signed autographs.
