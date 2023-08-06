There was nothing special about the afternoon round that Clayton Whitby set out to play at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco early last week.
It eventually turned into one that the young golfer will never forget. Whitby, a pro shop employee at Sun Willows, established a new course record from the blue tees.
The Chiawana graduate and former Columbia Basin College golfer knocked in 10 birdies and a single bogey en route to carding a 63 for the round.
Whitby was fairly humble when discussing the new course record during an interview last week.
"I'm an okay player," said Whitby. "I'm pretty good. I'm not too bad. I drive the ball pretty far, but I never thought in my dreams when I started playing golf that I thought I would be holding a record somewhere. It's pretty crazy."
According to Whitby, his chipping was spectacular that round, but it was a pretty standard golf outing other than that. He picked up a bag of Sour Skittles and an electrolyte drink on the turn.
Whitby couldn't help but thank all of his coworkers and golf mentors for helping get to a position to have a round of this magnitude.
"To be able to hold a course record at a course that has finetuned me into the man I am today, [that] is the greatest blessing I could ever have," said Whitby. "Working at Sun Willows has been one of the greatest opportunities of my life."
To celebrate the course record, Whitby and his girlfriend went to Applebee's, and he woke up and went to work at Sun Willows the next day.