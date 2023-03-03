There was a sea of red moving around the Yakima Valley Sundome on Thursday. Most were sporting Prosser Mustangs gear to cheer on their boys and girls basketball teams in the 2A state quarterfinals.
First, the boys played R.A. Long, and they provided plenty of excitement for their faithful fans.
Behind a balanced attack, the Mustang boys delivered a 47-44 win to punch its ticket in the semifinals.
Kevin Flores led the way scoring with 12 points, and JJ Reyes and Koby McClure chipped in 10 points each.
Prosser will play Lynden in the semifinals on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
After the boys punched their ticket, the Mustang girls didn't light the world on fire in the first half against W.F. West, but they were saving their best for the second half.
The Prosser girls outscored the Bobcats 40-10 in the second half and advanced to the state semifinals with a 58-33 win.
"[We] kind of got off to a little bit of a slow start," said Kyler Bachofner, the Mustangs girls head coach, after the game. "But [I'm] really proud of our effort in the second half and excited to be back in the semis again."
Deidra Phillips led the way scoring for the Mustangs with 14 points in the win.
They'll face familiar foe Ellensburg with a trip to the state championship on the line at 7:15 p.m. inside the Yakima Valley SunDome.