Prosser Football is something that holds a lot of pride. The powerhouse program isn't letting Covid ruin their victories. With a rich history, the Mustangs continued the tradition in this short, unlikely season.
"It feels the same," said Prosser head coach Corey Ingvalson about the outcome of the season. "For our guys to capture the third straight CWAC title is awesome."
Prosser went 4-0 in their conference to clinch their third straight and 32nd overall conference title. In Art Fiker, there's a wall of champions, and this year's seniors will be forever etched into the Mustang history books.
"It feels good knowing that teams after us are going to be able to see our picture up on the wall," said senior Eric Martinez.
The Mustangs outscored their conference opponents 165-31 through the four games. The
"It feel great," said junior quarterback Kaiden Rivera, "but I'm just playing for the seniors right now. I just want them to have fun and win as many games as we can."
The Mustangs final game of the season is Friday, March 19th against their out-of-conference rivals, the Sunnyside Grizzlies. The Grizzlies have won the past two years, but Prosser will take their shot at changing that.
SWX will have the action live on SWX for their Game of the Week starting at 7:00 PM.