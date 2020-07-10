GRAND PRAIRIE, AB - What are some of our favorite local athletes doing during this time?

Tri-City Americans right-winger Paycen Bjordlund is back home... And back on the ice. He spends his off-seasons home in Grand Prairie, AB, Canada.

"We weren't able to go on the ice just up until lat week," said Bjorklund, "so it's been quiet."

But that didn't keep him out of the gym... When he returned home, he and his brother were offered a job at AK Hockey. While the quarantine didn't allow him to teach any camps, it gave him access to a gym, shooting lanes, and even a synthetic ice treadmill.

"What it does is it moves back while the players are harnessed in," explained Bjorklund. "We press a button and the machine goes up to a certain percentage depending on how fast of a skater you are. It's definitely and amazing experience just to come in here and work here is even better." Now that camps and ice time have opened up, Bjorklund is staying busy. "A lot of sore feet, but a lot of happy smiles" said Bjorklund. "Everyone is happy to get back out on the ice. I had three ice times this mornings teaching the novice, bantam, and peewee bantoms." He's keeping himself sharp for when the call comes to report to back to Americans camp while passing on his knowlege and being a role model in both his homes: Canada and the Tri-Cities. "Having the chance to give some of my knowlege to the kids is very beneficial," said Bjorklund. "I know they look up to the older players to be a good inspirations and to be a role model. Playing for the Americans, we are those people every day to our younger fan base and to our fans in general. Just carrying that aspect from here to the gym and helping these kids improve their game is very important."