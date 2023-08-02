The Richland National 11U Little League team went to Anacortes last weekend for the state baseball tournament on a mission, and they arrived back in the Tri-Cities successful.
The boys from Richland dominated the state tournament by going 5-0 and won the state championship game versus Bellevue National in style.
Rocky Lee hit a walk off single to drive in Landry Ovenell as the winning run and delivered a 3-2 state title clinching win.
Below is listed what some of the players from the team had to say about becoming state champions over the weekend and how much fun they had over the summer:
Keagan Kafentzis, RF
"That means that whenever a team comes up and mocks us I laugh in my head and think, 'Ha these fools can't defeat us.'"
Brody Nipper, C/3B/LF
"It feels like I'm blessed to be a part of this life with my team."
Jason Oliver, 2B
"I'll remember this for the rest of my life."
Roy Christensen, OF
"It feels amazing. I just feel so much joy that I got to spend my summer playing with a good group of friends."
Nolan Moody, P/SS/CF
"This is probably the best feeling in baseball for all of us."
Rocky Lee, P/INF/OF
"We worked together, and we were just doing all of the little things that other people weren't doing."
Carter Larsen, P/1B/3B
"It's really amazing and knowing that we have the momentum going into next year by winning state this year, and it just feels good to win with all of these guys."
Bronx Markel, P/C/SS/CF
"[It] just feels awesome because I got [to do it with] my dad, [who] was the coach, and [it's] just a great feeling to win state."
Landry Ovenell
"Just the fact knowing that you're the best in the state means a lot."
Payson Galbreath, a catcher/infielder/outfielder on the squad, summed up the experience by acknowledging it was just another fun summer day for the team.
Gavin Williamson, Cade Koppenaal and Travis Smith also contributed to the Richland National 11U state title team.
Congratulations to the group from everyone at NonStop Local.