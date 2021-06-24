It's been one year and 360 days since the last boat crossed the finish line at the Richland Regatta.
Since then, the water of the Columbia River has remained almost untouched by racing.
But as the day dawns on the return of the regatta, another problem has revealed itself.
With temperatures set to be in the triple-digits all weekend, racers and fans alike could find themselves too busy trying to beat the heat to enjoy the races. So, if you find yourself at Howard Amon Park this weekend, make sure to prepare and take care of yourself. That means making sure you're drinking enough water, wearing light clothing, and taking time to cool off in the shade.
We spoke with driver Josh Culver about some of the precautions the drivers are taking to make sure they're safe from the heat as well.
“I mean it's tough for us because you know we have all of our gear on, our fireproof suits and stuff. So, it is hot when we're wearing all that gear but number one is stay hydrated and all the racers know that, we're used to being out when it's hot. Mainly just drink water, we're going to be good about staying in the shade all these guys have easy-ups and I'm sure they've brought extras to keep the boat and everything cool. I know a lot of guys have been buying misters and things like that, plus we have a cooling station by the dock for racers to stand underneath some misters and some shade once they get out of the boat. So hopefully we can keep everybody cooled down and get through this weekend with no issues.”
Also, if you've got a furry friend coming with you this weekend, keep an eye on the surface temperatures and make sure they're getting enough to drink too. So take care of yourself and let's watch some racing.