The Kings of the Columbia 7-on-7 football tournament finished up on Sunday afternoon at Fran Rish Stadium at Richland High School.
The Bombers didn't waste the opportunity to defend home turf.
Moses Lake was the challenge in the championship game, and the Mavericks nearly took Richland to the mat.
Josh Woodard and co. rose to the occasion in the final moments. Woodard found Zach Rose in the left corner of the end zone from the 40-yard line to bring the Bombers within one.
"They just told me to run a fade, get outside and run him down," said Rose after the game about his final touchdown grab. "I just thought it was going to the right side because I was on the left, and so I'm just like. 'I'm gonna run, get out [of] the way and maybe get open.' I guess I was. Josh gave me a great ball and got it down, [and I] caught the ball for the touchdown."
The offense was able to convert a two-point conversion to claim the championship trophy via a 28-27 win.
"It's really fun to get back out there with the guys," said Richland quarterback Josh Woodard after the final whistle. "Being in my last year, it's just cool that we got the opportunity to win the championship, so that was really fun."
The Bombers open the 2023 season versus Southridge on Sept. 1 at Lampson Stadium.