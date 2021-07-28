RICHLAND, WA - The Olympics are naturally taking a lot of focus in the sports world. But there's another international competition taking place as we speak, where one Richland teen is looking to bring home some gold of her own.
Trista Smith is only fifteen years old, but she's already seen a lot of success in the world of competitive CrossFit. Currently competing at the no-bull CrossFit games in Madison, Wisconsin, Smith punched her ticket to the games after finishing number three in the world in her age division for the online qualifier, and even at her young age, Smith is bringing a lot of experience into the games.
“I've been doing CrossFit since I was four years old, my parents got me into the sport. So, my mom and my dad are both big into powerlifting, they actually met at a powerlifting meet, I was just in here when I was super little just watching everyone else do this and I was like, "hey I want to do that too!" And I just kind of messed around with some weights and here I am!”
Smith is currently sitting in fourth place with the games set to end after the final three events tomorrow.