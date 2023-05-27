The Tri-Cities and Yakima have been taken over softball players this weekend. The two cities have hosted five of the six Washington high school classifications' state softball tournaments.
In Richland, 4A has made its home at Columbia Playfields.
The Bombers have enjoyed the homefield advantage. Richland won its first round matchup Friday over Moses Lake and knocked off Puyallup 9-0 to reach the state semifinals on Saturday morning.
Richland will play top seed Jackson at 11 a.m. on Field 2 on Saturday for a spot in the state title game.
Other 4A scores:
Kamiakin lost 5-0 to Jackson in the first round and were eliminated by Kamiak 11-0.
Hanford lost 19-0 to Bothell in the first round and were eliminated by Emerald Ridge 5-0.
3A Scores:
Walla Walla provided some of the most dramatic results for any team during the final weekend of the softball season.
In the first round of the 3A state tournament in Lacey, the Blue Devils went to extra innings to eliminate Bishop Blanchet 6-4.
The drama did not end there for WaHi. An eight-run rally in the top of the seventh inning against Liberty helped the Blue Devils deliver a 9-6 win in the quarterfinals and earned the team a trip to the state semifinals.
Walla Walla will play Snohomish at 10 a.m.
Kennewick lost to Roosevelt 6-5 in the first round and rebounded with an 8-7 win over Stanwood. The Lions were eliminated by Mt. Spokane with a 7-6 loss.