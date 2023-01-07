On Saturday morning, Arthur Dawald was the only person that had won more than 400 or more games as the head coach of Richland boys basketball. That changed Saturday evening after the Bombers knocked off the Southridge Suns 88-52 led by head coach Earl Streufert.
Streufert notched his 400th career win with the victory.
"I don't think I ever looked at a number," said the Bombers head coach after the game. "I mean 400 wins is a lot of wins. It just means I've been doing it a really long time, but [I've been] really fortunate to be in a great place like Richland with great players and great assistant coaches [and] incredible support. Richland's about winning and doing things the right way, and I just got lucky to be here."
With Saturday's win, Streufert became the second coach to win 400 or more games leading the Bombers and will need five more wins to become the all-time winningest coach in Richland boys basketball history.
Junior Josh Woodard and freshman Landon Northrop dropped 22 points each in Saturday's win over the Suns.
The Bombers will face Kamiakin on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.