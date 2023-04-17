Emily Nguyen, a 9-year old from Richland, has quickly made a name for herself golfing and playing in Drive, Chip and Putt competitions. In the Tri-Cities, Nguyen will have fellow golfers oohing and aahing on the driving range as she hits balls at her home course of Canyon Lakes.
That prowess helped provide her with an opportunity recently to compete at Augusta National Golf Club.
"As a golfer, she's better than me," said Emily's dad, Richard, with a chuckle last week.
The younger Nguyen was introduced to golf by her dad. Initially, she would tag along with him to the golf course and was interested in looking at the greens and playing with branches.
"I'm curious," said Emily with a smile last week. "So I started wondering why he was even out here, so I started looking for him, and I saw him going out onto the tee box and hitting his driver, and I liked the noises his club made when he hits the ball well, and I liked seeing the divots fly."
The curiosity turned into a desire to start swinging the clubs herself. Nguyen started by asking her dad if she could use his putter to hit balls, and the elder Nguyen soon provided some clubs of her own to use.
Like most golfers, Emily said she enjoys hitting the driver.
"I like hitting the ball and just seeing how far I can get it to go."
After developing a familiarity with golf and showing some interest in growing in the game, Richard began entering Emily into Drive, Chip and Putt competitions locally.
Nguyen said she liked the format for the Drive, Chip and Putt events because there was less pressure hitting only nine shots, which made it "fun."
"It's been pretty neat to see how quickly she's progressed, and so she's picked it up really, really fast," said Richard, who has been golfing for years. "It helps that her little sister also plays golf, so we can make it a little family event out of it, so we just try to have fun and get better each day."
Earlier this month, Emily qualifed for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, which are held at Augusta National Golf Club each year before The Masters Tournament is played.
"I didn't know how it was such a big deal," said Emily about her understanding of getting to play at Augusta originally. "Now, I get it."
Nguyen made the trip to Georgia and made sure to enjoy the entire experience.
"It was amazing. The food was great, and it would probably be worth going back just for the dinner, the dinners, the lunch and the bounce houses."
As for the golf, Nguyen finished in the top five of girls ages 7-9 and was the top putter in her age group. Her performance earned her a medal that she was wearing proudly around her neck during the interview last week.
"It feels good," said Emily about owning the medal. "It feels sort of like a feeling of accomplishment."
Richard said he was most proud of how his daughter was able to handle all of the attention at the competition.
"I've never had to play in front of thousands of people, and so I get pretty nervous when I'm on the tee box playing golf, so for her to be able to just be cool and collected and just perform the way she did," said the elder Nguyen.
"Getting to Augusta, I should thank my father for him coaching me," said Emily. "My sister for giving me someone to compete against, and my grandfather for being fun to play with."
Both Emily and Richard said they were appreciative of the Drive, Chip and Putt program for how it gets kids interested in playing golf.
