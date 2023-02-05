After clinching an MCC title on Friday night, Richland's Josh Woodard provided another reason to celebrate on Saturday night. The junior surpassed the 1,000 career point mark during a 75-54 win at Kennewick.
Woodard entered the night needing 12 points to reach 1,000, and he knocked down a three-pointer in the closing minutes of the first half to reach 1,000.
The Bombers' student section erupted after seeing the ball through the net. He'd hit another shot from downtown before the half ended to finish with 15 points at the break.
He ended the game with 28 points and became the 16th Bomber in program history to hit the 1,000 point mark.
Richland will finish the MCC's regular season on Tuesday versus Walla Walla.
Congratulations to Woodard and his family on the accomplishment.