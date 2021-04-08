Competition is what drives sport. It's ingrained into the very nature of it. So, when I went to the MCC Cross-Country final last weekend, I expected to see athletes pushing themselves, determined to defeat whoever was next to them. What I saw instead, was something even more fascinating.
From the second I walked onto the course I could feel that something about this event was different. There was the typical feeling of anticipation when everyone was at the starting line, the athletes getting ready to run their hearts out for the final time this season. But as soon as the starting gun went off, something changed.
It became less about competing against the other runners and more about each individual simply doing the best they can. Throughout the entire course there were spectators who were of course cheering for their own children and their own school, but they made a point to encourage every runner, no matter what school they went to.
"It feels nice, it feels like you have more than just your team cheering you on, it gives you a good confidence booster" said Kamiakin senior Jordan Sanguino.
And that positivity doesn't just come from the people in the crowd. It extends to the players and coaches, themselves. Just ask Grayson Wilcott.
"We have other coaches, I could hear the Southridge coaches cheering us on, other parents, our parents, our coaches, just everyone cheering you on wanting you to do good, it just helps a lot"
That sense of universal support is hard to find at any level of athletics, but the MCC Cross Country scene has developed an atmosphere unlike any other. An environment that has allowed one of the top runners in the nation, Isaac Teeples, to thrive.
"When I take a corner or just come up and there's people cheering, honestly it makes me feel better that I know that they're going to be there cheering for my teammates and cheering for everybody. Just the atmosphere of racing, it's honestly my favorite thing, just having the hype around everybody"
Because in the sport of cross country, it's less about what place you come in, but whether or not you left it all out on the course.