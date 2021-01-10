KENNEWICK, WA -- The Tri-City Rush indoor football team held their first tryout on Sunday, January 10th. While they are an indoor team, the hopefuls and coaches braved the cold for try-outs due to pandemic restrictions.
"We are following all guidelines to keep our community and players safe," said owner Brandon Tate.
Around 40-50 players showed up; Some local and some driving hours to make the team.
"I drove about 3... 4 hours actually," said Jamo Stott of Salem, Oregon.
The Rush will be competing in the American West Football Conference. Camp is expected to start in April with competition in May pending state restrictions for indoor sports.
The Rush say they will be holding two more tryouts to sign 40 players to camp with 25 making the final roster. Players have already been signed to camp: Les Obie, Tyler Merkel, Adams Peters, Keithon Flemming, Leon Jackson, Kobryn Kamai, and Harry Peoples.
