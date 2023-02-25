Tickets were punched to the state basketball tournaments, and seasons ended on Saturday around the state.

Listed below are the results for all local teams from Saturday:

4A Boys

Mariner 85 Chiawana 74

Riverhawks' season ends in the regional round.

4A Girls

Bothell 68 Sunnyside 44

Grizzlies' season comes to a close at regionals.

Tahoma 86 Davis 59

Pirates will play Bellarmine Prep on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. in Tacoma.

Richland 49 Olympia 39

Bombers will head to Tacoma to face Woodinville on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

3A Boys

Arlington 68 Walla Walla 57

Blue Devils' season finishes on the road in the regional round.

3A Girls

Bonney Lake 59 Kennewick 55

Lions' season over after winning one of two in the regional round.

2A Boys

Prosser 74 Anacortes 69

Mustangs will play Thursday in Yakima at 2 p.m. against the winner of R.A. Long and West Valley (Spokane).

1A Boys

Blaine 61 Zillah 58

Leopards will square off against Seattle Academy at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Yakima Valley Sundome.

Annie Wright 74 Toppenish 55

Wildcats will take on Seton Catholic in Yakima at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

King's Way Christian 59 La Salle 44

Lightning's season closes in the regional round.

1A Girls

Wapato 63 Deer Park 48

Wolves will face the winner of Montesano and Seattle Academy on Thursday at the Sundome at 12:15 p.m.

Zillah 72 Sultan 33

Leopards will square off against Deer Park at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in Yakima.

2B Boys

Lind-Ritzille-Sprague-Washtucna 53 Dayton-Waitsburg 35

Wolfpack's season finishes in regional round.

Tri-Cities Prep 63 Auburn Adventist 42

Jaguars will travel to Spokane to face Brewster on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

Wahkiakum 59 Cle Elum-Roslyn 57

Warriors' season ends in the regional round.

2B Girls

Colfax 77 Mabton 37

Vikings will face Liberty (Spangle) on Wednesday at the Spokane Arena at 9 p.m.

Liberty (Spangle) 49 White Swan 45

Cougars' season comes to a close in the regional round.

Upper Columbia Academy 35 Cle Elum-Roslyn 32

Warriors' season finishes in the regional round.

1B Boys

Sunnyside Christian 56 Cusick 45

Knights will head to Spokane to face the winner of Orcas Island and Oakville on Thursday at 9 p.m.

DeSales 74 Lummi Nation 56

Irish will play the winner of Moses Lake Christian Academy and Sound Christian Academy on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in Spokane

Sound Christian Academy 61 Riverside Christian Academy 52

Crusaders' season ends in the regional round.

1B Girls

Yakama Nation Tribal School 72 Crosspoint 36

Eagles will play Waterville-Mansfield on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Spokane.

