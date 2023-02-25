Tickets were punched to the state basketball tournaments, and seasons ended on Saturday around the state.
Listed below are the results for all local teams from Saturday:
4A Boys
Mariner 85 Chiawana 74
Riverhawks' season ends in the regional round.
4A Girls
Bothell 68 Sunnyside 44
Grizzlies' season comes to a close at regionals.
Tahoma 86 Davis 59
Pirates will play Bellarmine Prep on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. in Tacoma.
Richland 49 Olympia 39
Bombers will head to Tacoma to face Woodinville on Wednesday at 9 p.m.
3A Boys
Arlington 68 Walla Walla 57
Blue Devils' season finishes on the road in the regional round.
3A Girls
Bonney Lake 59 Kennewick 55
Lions' season over after winning one of two in the regional round.
2A Boys
Prosser 74 Anacortes 69
Mustangs will play Thursday in Yakima at 2 p.m. against the winner of R.A. Long and West Valley (Spokane).
1A Boys
Blaine 61 Zillah 58
Leopards will square off against Seattle Academy at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Yakima Valley Sundome.
Annie Wright 74 Toppenish 55
Wildcats will take on Seton Catholic in Yakima at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
King's Way Christian 59 La Salle 44
Lightning's season closes in the regional round.
1A Girls
Wapato 63 Deer Park 48
Wolves will face the winner of Montesano and Seattle Academy on Thursday at the Sundome at 12:15 p.m.
Zillah 72 Sultan 33
Leopards will square off against Deer Park at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in Yakima.
2B Boys
Lind-Ritzille-Sprague-Washtucna 53 Dayton-Waitsburg 35
Wolfpack's season finishes in regional round.
Tri-Cities Prep 63 Auburn Adventist 42
Jaguars will travel to Spokane to face Brewster on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.
Wahkiakum 59 Cle Elum-Roslyn 57
Warriors' season ends in the regional round.
2B Girls
Colfax 77 Mabton 37
Vikings will face Liberty (Spangle) on Wednesday at the Spokane Arena at 9 p.m.
Liberty (Spangle) 49 White Swan 45
Cougars' season comes to a close in the regional round.
Upper Columbia Academy 35 Cle Elum-Roslyn 32
Warriors' season finishes in the regional round.
1B Boys
Sunnyside Christian 56 Cusick 45
Knights will head to Spokane to face the winner of Orcas Island and Oakville on Thursday at 9 p.m.
DeSales 74 Lummi Nation 56
Irish will play the winner of Moses Lake Christian Academy and Sound Christian Academy on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in Spokane
Sound Christian Academy 61 Riverside Christian Academy 52
Crusaders' season ends in the regional round.
1B Girls
Yakama Nation Tribal School 72 Crosspoint 36
Eagles will play Waterville-Mansfield on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Spokane.
