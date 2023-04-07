The Minor League Baseball season got underway this week and a former Southridge Sun is helping future Mariners become stars.
Shawn O'Malley was named the hitting coach for Seattle's Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers.
It's his fourth year coaching in the Mariners organization, second at Arkansas, and he says he brings a lot of what he learned from the Tri-Cities with him.
"I think my parents gave me a really good trait which is my work ethic. I think I take that with me and then Tim Sanders at Southridge. He just wouldn't take you being lazy as OK. He was always pushing you, not just to be a good baseball player, but to be a good person."
O'Malley also believes that his ability to translate new statistical ideas about baseball to the players helps their development.
He does acknowledge that while it would be great to coach in the majors, he actually loves helping younger players.
"I don't really feel like I need this job, I want this job. I want to help players. I want to give them the knowledge that I learned. I played 14-15 years. I just want them to not have to make the same mistakes I did."
O'Malley grew up a Mariner fan and loved that his spring training locker was next to Mike Cameron, Dan Wilson and Alvin Davis.
He hopes to get out to the Tri-Cities later this year and says, as much as he can, he keeps an eye on Southridge baseball.