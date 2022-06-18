The Seahawks 12 Tour rolled into Pasco Saturday to celebrate the Juneteenth Fun Day event at Kurtzman Park.
2022 draft picks Abraham Lucas and Dareke Young along with former Seahawk Neiko Thrope spent time hanging out with fans of all ages.
Lucas is on his first fan tour with the Hawks and noted, "I kind of knew about the fans already because I grew up here and knew about the 12s and how crazy they get. They have not disappointed thus far. It's been a pretty great experience."
Neiko Thorpe retired after the 2020 season. He spent five years with Seattle and said, "I do it so the fans can know truly how we feel about them. How we feel that they're the best fans ever and the 12s are the realest. So I come back and being able to interact and get close to the fans and talk to them to let them know the truth about the how the players feel."
The tour also included a performance by the Seahawks Dancers and Blue Thunder, their drum corps.
Lucas, who played high school ball in Everett and then went to WSU, says this offseason has been a great experience as they get ready for the 2022 season with high expectations.
"A lot of wins. We're going to go out and give it our best and just continue to improve each week."
The tour started in Yakima at the Pride Parade before coming to Pasco. Afterwards, they went to Columba Center Mall to play games with fans.
On Sunday, they hit the Richland Safeway.
The first preseason game for Seattle is August 13 with the regular season opener September 12.