The NFL released the full 2023 season schedule Thursday with each team playing 17 games.
The Seahawks open their season on September 10th at home against the L.A. Rams.
They will also play once on Monday night, October 2nd against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Seattle is also facing the 49ers Thanksgiving night on NBC. They will play the following Thursday as well against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Hawks have eight home games and nine road games in 2023 including trips to Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Baltimore, New York and Tennessee.
Here is their full schedule:
Week 1: vs. Rams (9/10/23)
Week 2: @ Lions (9/17/23)
Week 3: vs. Panthers (9/24/23)
Week 4: @ Giants (10/2/23)
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: @ Bengals (10/15/23)
Week 7: vs. Cardinals (10/22/23)
Week 8: vs. Browns (10/29/23)
Week 9: @ Ravens (11/5/23)
Week 10: vs. Commanders (11/12/23)
Week 11: @ Rams (11/19/23)
Week 12: vs. 49ers (11/23/23)
Week 13: @ Cowboys (11/30/23)
Week 14: @ 49ers (12/10/23)
Week 15: vs. Eagles (12/17/23)
Week 16: @ Titans (12/24/23)
Week 17: vs. Steelers (12/31/23)
Week 18: @ Cardinals (TBD)