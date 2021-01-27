RENTON, Wash. – The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) launched a public forum, Tuesday, to gather feedback on proposed amendments to WIAA rules. WIAA staff and member schools encourage parents, fans and anyone interested in high school athletics or activities to review the amendments and share their opinions.
The forum will close on April 16 before the opening of the WIAA Representative Assembly voting period which begins on April 29 and ends May 7.
The Representative Assembly is comprised of 53 total members - 18 middle level members and 35 high school members. The Representative Assembly votes on the proposed amendments. A sixty percent (60%) "yes" vote by the Representative Assembly is needed to adopt an amendment. Middle level only amendments require 11 "yes" votes, high school only amendments require 21 "yes" votes, and middle level/high school joint amendments require 32 "yes" votes.