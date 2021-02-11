On Thursday afternoon, Governor Inslee announced that seven out of the eight regions in Washington would be able to move into Phase Two.
The South Central region remains in Phase One and includes the counties of Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Kittitas, Walla Walla, and Columbia.
Fall sports have been waiting nearly six months to compete, and for all but cross country, they'll have to wait a little longer. Teams like the Hanford Falcons football team have been practicing since February 1st and were scheduled to start games as early as next week had the region moved to Phase Two.
"Being a first year head coach in a pandemic is something you really can't plan for," said Hanford Head Coach Nicholas Baker. "Through the interview process and getting here, I had a lot of plans, but now we're just a little bit shooting from the hip."
They are practicing for a season they don't know when or if will start. It's posed extra challenges to first-year Falcons coach Baker. For Baker, he's ready to play and is confident his team will see the field in the 2020-21 school year.
"I think we're playing this year," said Baker. "I truly believe that we're going to have a football season. That's what I'm telling kids and families that I truly believe we're going to have games. In what capacity or format, we're not sure, but we're excited for whenever we do have a chance to have games."
The Falcons were originally scheduled to face Walla Walla next week. The players found out the cold news and headed to a below-freezing practice. They are in helmets and shoulder pads and limited to pods for the time being.
"I was super excited but then I hear about an hour ago that we're not playing until about two week from now," said Hanford senior Phillip Djang. "I was bummed out but just gotta prepare for our next game. It's been really up and down being between phases and six months between seasons but we're just trying to make the best of it."
Hanford quarterback Easton Wise-Hyde says the toughest part of it has been the mental game. He says they are fighting through it so when the time comes to step on the field, they'll be ready.
"It takes its toll on us because we were preparing for Walla Walla," said Wise-Hyde, "and then we hear that's not going to happen, but we just got to move to who are we going to play next, when that's going to happen, when are we going to hit phase 2... It's all a mental aspect so we just got to keep our head in the game."
The region will have an opportunity to move into Phase Two in two weeks, and with it, the chance for these athletes to compete.