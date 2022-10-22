KENNEWICK, Wash.-
It was a rainy Friday night in southeast Washington, but something was shining bright on the Southridge Suns football team when it mattered most against Kennewick.
With less than five minutes remaining in the game, Southridge faced a 37-24 deficit. Two connections through the air between Austin Guier and Gunnar Beauchamp helped deliver Southridge a 38-37 win over the Lions. It was the Suns' first win over its crosstown rivals since 2016.
Kennewick led 17-7 at halftime and maintained a two-touchdown advantage for most of the second half. Sophomore running back Alex Roberts had two rushing touchdowns in the second half, but he was stopped on a crucial 4th and 2 that would have clinched the game for the Lions.
The turnover set Southridge's offense up near midfield with limited time to make something happen. Guier hit Beauchamp from 18-yards out to tie the ballgame at 37 with 28 seconds left. The extra point was good, and Southridge took a 38-37 lead.
Senior Brock Harris picked off Kennewick's desperation heave as time expired to try and pull off an even more miraculous comeback to secure the win.
Matt Johnson, the Suns' head football coach, said after the game his team believed they could come back the entire way, and that belief is what Southridge football is all about.
"We have a culture and a creed that the kids have done an awesome job buying into," said Johnson. "We try to make it more than just football. It's about life. This is awesome that you can come out on top of games like this and really teach them that football's the best game in the world because it teaches you life lessons and after a win like this hopefully they believe that for the rest of their life."
The Southridge running game was also instrumental in its ability to stay in the game. Senior Lucien Cone finished with 172 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Brant Beus toted the ball five times for 72 yards and a touchdown. Jimmy Rush posted 118 rushing yards on 25 carries.
Harris, senior Brian Beardsley, and sophomore Emanuel Beliz also picked off passes in the win.
Southridge will wrap up the regular season next Friday versus Hanford at 7 p.m. at Lampson Stadium.